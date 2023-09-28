Giants place 3B J.D. Davis (shoulder) on injured list

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain, ending his season with three games remaining.

The move, retroactive to Thursday, was necessitated when Davis injured the shoulder while trying to stretch a double into a triple in the first inning of Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to visiting San Diego. Davis was tagged out by Padres third baseman Matthew Batten on the head-first slide.

Also Thursday, the Giants activated right-hander Luke Jackson from the paternity list.

Davis, 30, batted .248 this season with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs in 480 at-bats over 144 games. He had a .325 on-base percentage and .413 slugging percentage.

Jackson, 32, is in his first season with San Francisco. He is 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA, 15 walks and 43 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings over 33 relief appearances.

–Field Level Media