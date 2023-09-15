Giants’ Andrew Thomas, Darren Waller trending in right direction

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas and tight end Darren Waller appear to be trending in the direction to play Sunday at Arizona.

Both starters have been dealing with hamstring injuries but returned to practice Thursday and were on the field again Friday.

Thomas told head coach Brian Daboll he feels a “little bit better,” and Daboll said Waller “moved around good,” according to ESPN.

Thomas played 53 of the Giants’ 70 offensive snaps in the 40-0 loss to Dallas in Week 1. Waller was on the field for 38 snaps and caught three of five targets for 36 yards.

