Giants activating DT A’Shawn Robinson from PUP list

The New York Giants are activating defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson from the physically unable to perform list, coach Brian Daboll said Monday.

Daboll also confirmed that right tackle Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol but will travel to Detroit for this week’s joint practices with the Lions.

The Giants signed Robinson, 28, to a one-year deal in free agency in April that is reportedly worth up to $8 million.

Robinson spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams following four seasons with the Detroit Lions.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman missed the last seven games in 2022 with a knee injury (torn meniscus). The 2016 second-round pick has 293 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception (returned for a TD) in 93 games (61 starts).

Neal, 22, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He made 13 starts during his rookie year with the Giants.

The team said reserve OL Marcus McKethan was also activated from the PUP list.

New York plays its preseason opener at Detroit on Friday. The Giants open the regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10.

