Giannis Antetokounmpo records triple-double as Bucks outlast Hawks

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up his first triple-double of the season with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 132-121 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Damian Lillard added 25 points to go along with nine assists for Milwaukee. Five other Bucks scored in double figures, including Cameron Payne, who had a season-high 18 points off the bench.

Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 32 points, with his backcourt mate Dejounte Murray tallying 30. Young also dished out 12 assists and nabbed two steals.

Clint Capela played a big role down low, scoring 10 points and grabbing a game-high 17 boards.

Both teams wasted no time getting their offenses going, with Milwaukee scoring a first-quarter season-high 42 points. The Bucks led by just five heading into the second, though.

The Bucks were up 67-63 at the break. Milwaukee had no answer for Young and Murray, who combined for 38 of Atlanta’s 63 points. The Bucks had four scorers in double figures at intermission, led by Antetokounmpo, who had 15 points.

The third quarter was more of the same offensively, however, it was a period of runs. Atlanta stormed ahead and turned its halftime deficit into a six-point lead when Young drained a 3-pointer with 7:35 left. Milwaukee would move back in front at 84-83 with a 7-0 spurt before Atlanta responded with seven unanswered points of its own.

Milwaukee held a 99-98 edge heading into the fourth. Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a trey with 10:41 left in the game to put the Hawks up 103-101, but that was the final lead Atlanta would take.

The Hawks tied the game twice down the stretch, but they could never take control. The Bucks wrapped up the victory with a late 13-2 run that included five points from Malik Beasley.

Milwaukee shot a scorching 59.6 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from 3-point range. Atlanta shot 44.6 and 39.5 percent, respectively.

–Field Level Media