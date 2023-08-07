Georgia ranked No. 1 in preseason coaches poll

Two-time defending national champion Georgia will open the 2023 season ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll.
Georgia received 61 of 66 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday.
Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs open the season against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2 in Athens, Ga.
No. 2 Michigan has its highest preseason ranking since the poll was introduced in 1991.
No. 3 Alabama received four first-place ballots and No. 4 Ohio State picked up the other one.
LSU checks in at No. 5, giving the SEC three of the top-five slots.
Southern California, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee round out the top 10.
The rest of the poll published Monday:
11. Washington
12. Texas
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. TCU
17. Kansas State
18. Oregon State
19. Oklahoma
20. North Carolina
21. Wisconsin
22. Ole Miss
23. Tulane
24. Texas Tech
25. Texas A&M
