Georgia ranked No. 1 in preseason coaches poll

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time defending national champion Georgia will open the 2023 season ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll.

Georgia received 61 of 66 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday.

Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs open the season against Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2 in Athens, Ga.

No. 2 Michigan has its highest preseason ranking since the poll was introduced in 1991.

No. 3 Alabama received four first-place ballots and No. 4 Ohio State picked up the other one.

LSU checks in at No. 5, giving the SEC three of the top-five slots.

Southern California, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee round out the top 10.

The rest of the poll published Monday:

11. Washington

12. Texas

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. TCU

17. Kansas State

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Tulane

24. Texas Tech

25. Texas A&M

–Field Level Media