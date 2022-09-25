Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard facing DUI charge

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested early Sunday and charged with driving under the influence and six other misdemeanors.

Bullard was booked at 4:57 a.m. ET and released on bonds totaling $4,250 at 8:30 a.m, according to campus police.

He was charged with DUI under the age of 21; failure to maintain lane/improper driving; improper turning; failure to use headlights; failure to carry or produce a license; holding a wireless device; and furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages as a person under 21.

The sophomore has started all four games for the top-ranked Bulldogs this season, recording seven tackles and one pass breakup. Bullard had three tackles in Saturday’s 39-22 home win Saturday against Kent State.

–Field Level Media