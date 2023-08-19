Georgia Bulldogs announce Stetson Bennett’s replacement at QB

Stetson Bennett has graduated to the NFL after winning back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, which means the Georgia Bulldogs needed a new starting quarterback. After a spring competition between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton, head coach Kirby Smart is now ready to declare his starting QB for the 2023 season.

“Carson Beck is going to be our starting quarterback. He’s done the best job. Carson’s been in this offense for a year over (Vandagriff) and two years over Gunner. He’s just ahead, so he’ll be our starting quarterback. As far as the other guys, I’m excited to see those guys hopefully have an opportunity to play, compete. They’ll be able to go with the ones here in the next two weeks some and get more reps and figure out even if we have a two, you know, who that’s going to be and how it’s going to go further.” Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart after team’s second preseason scrimmage

Smart notified the quarterback room of his decision to start Beck earlier this week. Vandagriff and Stockton will continue competing for the backup QB role in Georgia.

Beck is listed at 6-foot-4 and was viewed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports in 2020. Now he’s a fourth-year junior who spent last season as Bennett’s primary backup. He has made 12 appearances in his college career thus far.

Carson Beck’s stats in college: 62.1 completion rate, 486 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

Georgia kicks off their season on September 2 against UT Martin, where Beck will make the first start of his collegiate career for the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs.

