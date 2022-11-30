George Washington runs away from South Carolina

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

James Bishop IV scored 24 points as host George Washington got a historic 79-55 victory over visiting South Carolina on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.

Bishop shot 8-of-19 from the floor and also had eight assists to lead the Colonials (5-2). Brendan Adams added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Ricky Lindo Jr. chipped in 15 points and six boards.

It’s the second time this season the Gamecocks (3-4) have lost to a program from the Atlantic 10 conference, and the fourth time this season they’ve lost to a mid-major. Chico Carter Jr. led South Carolina with 13 points, while Gregory “GG” Jackson II added 11 points and six rebounds.

George Washington led nearly wire-to-wire. South Carolina tied the game at 2-2 early, and then the Colonials broke off an 18-8 run to take a 10-point advantage. Bishop had 11 points and two assists to power the Colonials to their first double-digit lead of the night.

Things further deteriorated for South Carolina. George Washington went on an 18-2 run to take a 26-point lead with just over three minutes before halftime. Adams had five points in that stretch for the Colonials.

George Washington led by 20 at halftime, but started the second half on a 20-5 run to take its largest lead of the night at 35 points. Lindo led the way during that spark for the Colonials, tallying seven points and an assist in about five minutes.

The Gamecocks were never able to get within single digits of the lead.

George Washington shot 44.4 percent (12 of 27) from 3-point range. The Colonials also outscored the Gamecocks 23-6 in second-chance points and had 21 assists on their 30 field goals.

