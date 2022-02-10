Gen.G’s Peanut tests positive for COVID-19

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gen.G jungler Han “Peanut” Wang-ho tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the team’s match against Liiv SANDBOX on Thursday.

Per Gen.G, Peanut has been fully vaccinated and will self-quarantine as he deals with the virus.

Player Son “Lehends” Si-woo and head coach Ko “Score” Dong-bin will also self-quarantine after coming into contact with Peanut, according to a statement from Gen.G.

Gen.G Academy’s support Park “Lospa” Joon-hyeong will replace Lehends, however it’s not immediately known who will serve as a substitute for Peanut.

