Gen.G part ways with bot laner Ruler

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park has departed the Gen.G League of Legends team by mutual decision.

Ruler, 23, spent the past five seasons with Gen.G and was the MVP of the League Champions Korea regular season this year. With Ruler on the roster, Gen.G advanced to the world championships the past three seasons, losing in the semifinals each of the past two tournaments.

Gen.G confirmed the bot laner’s departure on social media on Thursday, posting a video tribute to him. The organization announced it will retire his No. 1.

“Upon mutual agreement, we say goodbye to a player whose story will forever live in Gen.G’s history. Though today marks the start of his new chapter, he will always have our support & appreciation,” the team tweeted.

[Farewell, @RulereluR] Upon mutual agreement, we say goodbye to a player whose story will forever live in Gen.G's history. Though today marks the start of his new chapter, he will always have our support & appreciation. Thank you, Ruler. ?? https://t.co/m762F9w2RP pic.twitter.com/j6bmPVTgpj — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) November 10, 2022

As a member of Samsung Galaxy in 2017, Ruler led his team to victory in the world championship and was named finals MVP.

In April 2021, he recorded his 1,000th kill in LCK play, becoming just the 11th player to reach the milestone.

–Field Level Media