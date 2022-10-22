Gen.G advance to semis at LoL Worlds

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gen.G Esports defeated DAMWON Gaming in a marathon match Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the League of Legends World Championship in New York.

Gen.G opened the best-of-five quarterfinal match with two wins, in 26 minutes on blue and 42 minutes on red. But DAMWON bounced back by taking the next two, in 26 minutes on blue and 24 minutes on red. Gen.G clinched with a win on blue in 45 minutes.

Gen.G await the winner of Sunday’s contest between DRX and EDward Gaming.

Sixteen teams were divided into four groups for the double-round-robin group stage. All matches consisted of a single map. The top two teams in each group advanced to the knockout stage, with the third- and fourth-place sides in each group heading home.

The knockout stage is scheduled to run until Nov. 5, with all matches best-of-five. The entire group stage and the quarterfinals are being held at New York’s Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The semifinals are set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the grand final will be contested at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The remaining quarterfinal match:

–DRX vs. EDward Gaming

League of Legends World Championships prize payouts (initial prize pool $2,225,000):

1. $489,500 — TBD

2. $333,750 — TBD

3-4. $178,000 — TBD

5-8. $100,125 — Rogue, Royal Never Give up, DAMWON Gaming, TBD

9-10. $55,625 — Fnatic, Top Esports

11-14. $52,843.75 — Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports, 100 Thieves, CTBC Flying Oyster

15-16. $50,062.50 — Cloud9, GAM Esports

17-18. $38,937.50 — MAD Lions, DetonatioN FocusMe

19-20. $33,375 — Saigon Buffalo, LOUD

21-22. $22,250 — Beyond Gaming, Isurus

23-24. $16,687.50 — Chiefs Esports Club, Istanbul Wildcats

