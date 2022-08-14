Galaxy rout Whitecaps behind Samuel Grandsir

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel Grandsir scored twice for the first time in his two-season MLS tenure to lead the LA Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez converted from the penalty spot for his team-leading 10th goal of the season for the Galaxy, who scored their first four goals before halftime to secure just their second victory in their last seven games.

Victor Vazquez added his first goal in nearly a calendar year to help take the Galaxy (10-11-3, 33 points) up to sixth spot in the Western Conference standings with 10 games left to play.

Efrain Alvarez added a late insurance goal for the Los Angeles, which has scored multiple goals in seven of its last nine matches.

Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld scored his fourth goal of the season late in the first half for the visitors, who had a four-match unbeaten run on the road halted.

Tosaint Ricketts recorded a second-half tally for Vancouver (8-11-6, 30 points), which now sits 11th in the West in the fight for seven playoff places.

The Whitecaps’ Cristian Dajome was sent off late in the second half for picking up a second yellow card in a seven-minute stretch as his team conceded three or more goals for the ninth time this season.

Grandsir gave Los Angeles the lead after only 12 minutes on the first of several defensive mistakes for Vancouver.

Julian Araujo picked up what would be the first of his two assists when he played the ball down the right flank and it skipped past a Vancouver player into the path of Kevin Cabral, who then crossed to find Grandsir at the back post.

Grandsir fired a firm, first-touch finish back across goal to beat Cody Cropper from close range.

Six minutes later, it was Grandsir who helped win the penalty when his play resulted in a handball by Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic.

Chicharito converted with a cool chip up the middle to make it 2-0.

Vazquez hit the target from long range to make it 3-0 in the 30th minute, and after Gauld answered in the 38th, Grandsir completed his brace two minutes later.

–Field Level Media