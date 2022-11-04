Gainbridge FieldHouse: What you need to know to make it a great day

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, is a must-see stadium for all sports fans. From the design of the arena to its unique access points and location downtown, here’s everything to know about the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.
Where is Gainbridge Fieldhouse located?
Gainbridge Fieldhouse is in Indianapolis, Indiana. The address is 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Who plays at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
What is the capacity of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
The capacity at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is 20,000, which is the number of seats they have.
What time do the doors open at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
Gainbridge Fieldhouse doors will open one hour before the game starts.
How much is the parking at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse parking can cost anywhere from $6 to $15, depending on where you are parking. The Virginia Avenue Parking Garage on the northeast corner of the building offers the closest covered parking option. The garage is connected to the Fieldhouse via a covered sky bridge on the third floor.
Can you watch warm-ups of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Gainbridge Fieldhouse before the game. You can watch from where your seat is located. You aren’t allowed to head to the floor and meet the players unless you are sitting in that area and have floor seats.
What can you bring to Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
Bags no larger than 6″x9″x1 are allowed into Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Is Gainbridge Fieldhouse cashless?
Gainbridge Fieldhouse is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.
How much is a suite at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
Suites at Gainbridge Fieldhouse cost between $2,000- $6,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
- The Club Level Party Suite has a capacity of 50. This is the largest private suite option available at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
- Theater Boxes at Bankers Life Fieldhouse are located in the Lexus Loft. Boxes come with four lounge-style seats overlooking the court and access to a private lounge and dining area shared among Theater and Loge Box patrons.
- Loge Boxes are located in the Lexus Loft. Loge Boxes feature open-area seating overlooking the court. Loge Box ticket holders can watch the game from cushioned seats on a high-top ledge.
- The Krieg DeVault Club Level encircles the arena and sits atop the lower seating bowl. They come in several sizes and configurations. Most suites offer 20 suite tickets. Smaller, 10-person suites are also available.
What is there to eat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?
There are some delicious spots to eat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.
- Fast Break Market: Fans looking for quick snacks, water, beer, and more can head to the concession stands in section 4.
- Fieldhouse Favorites: Papa John’s Pizza, burgers, chicken tenders, fries, hot dogs, and more.
- Snack Shoppe: Pretzels, candy, ice cream, and more are in section 202.
- Ben’s Pretzels: Serving fresh pretzels and more out in section 2.
- Nacho Cart: Serving up loaded nachos with a wide range of toppings in many concession stands in the main concourses.
- Crossroads Eats: Gourmet hot dogs, fries, water, beer, and more at section 13.
- Chick-Fil-A: Fans looking for that classic chicken sandwich can head to section 11.
- Corona Bar: Signature cocktails, beer, water, wine, and more in section 14.
- Bud Leight Seltzer Cart: Fans looking for a refreshing alcoholic drink can head to section 213.
- Boom Baby Burgers: Serving chicken sandwiches, burgers, fries, water, onion rings, beer, and more in sections 11 and 117.
- Warehouse District BBQ: Brisket, mac n cheese dishes, pulled pork, and more in section 15.
- Three Point Taqueria: Tacos, nachos, vegan sausage, potato nachos, crispy cinnamon wheels, and more in sections 17 and 115.
- Circle City Chicken: Chicken tenders, pork sandwiches, and more are out in section 104.
- Delaware St. Pizzeria: Signature pizza, meatball sandwiches, water, salad, beer, and more in section 105.
- Green Leaf Cart: Fans looking for plant-based burgers and sausages can go to section 207.
- Popcorn Cart: Serving up a wide range of popcorn in section 19.