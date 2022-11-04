Gainbridge FieldHouse: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - gainbridgefieldhouse.com

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, is a must-see stadium for all sports fans. From the design of the arena to its unique access points and location downtown, here’s everything to know about the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Where is Gainbridge Fieldhouse located?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is in Indianapolis, Indiana. The address is 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Who plays at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

What is the capacity of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

The capacity at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is 20,000, which is the number of seats they have.

Related: NBA power rankings

What time do the doors open at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

Credit – gainbridgefieldhouse.com

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse parking can cost anywhere from $6 to $15, depending on where you are parking. The Virginia Avenue Parking Garage on the northeast corner of the building offers the closest covered parking option. The garage is connected to the Fieldhouse via a covered sky bridge on the third floor.

Related: NBA games today

Can you watch warm-ups of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Gainbridge Fieldhouse before the game. You can watch from where your seat is located. You aren’t allowed to head to the floor and meet the players unless you are sitting in that area and have floor seats.

What can you bring to Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

Bags no larger than 6″x9″x1 are allowed into Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Is Gainbridge Fieldhouse cashless?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

Suites at Gainbridge Fieldhouse cost between $2,000- $6,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Club Level Party Suite has a capacity of 50. This is the largest private suite option available at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Theater Boxes at Bankers Life Fieldhouse are located in the Lexus Loft. Boxes come with four lounge-style seats overlooking the court and access to a private lounge and dining area shared among Theater and Loge Box patrons.

Loge Boxes are located in the Lexus Loft. Loge Boxes feature open-area seating overlooking the court. Loge Box ticket holders can watch the game from cushioned seats on a high-top ledge.

The Krieg DeVault Club Level encircles the arena and sits atop the lower seating bowl. They come in several sizes and configurations. Most suites offer 20 suite tickets. Smaller, 10-person suites are also available.

What is there to eat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

Credit – gainbridgefieldhouse.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.