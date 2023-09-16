Gaimin Gladiators jolt TSM, win BetBoom Dacha grand final

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gaimin Gladiators recorded a 3-1 victory over TSM in the BetBoom Dacha grand final on Saturday in Yerevan, Armenia.

GG posted a 26-minute win on green and 42-minute victory on red to seize the early advantage. TSM countered with a 50-minute victory on red before Gaimin Gladiators seized a 24-minute win on red to capture the match and pocket the first-prize total of $150,000.

“Our family continues to contribute to the history books of Dota,” Gaimin Gladiators wrote on Twitter. “One more tournament leaves its mark in our hearts and serves as a showcase.”

Our family continues to contribute to the history books of Dota. One more tournament leaves its mark in our hearts and serves as a showcase. GGs to @TSM; see you again at TI. Thanks to the BB squad for inviting us to this tourney, which was full of fun 🙂#Dota2Gladiators… pic.twitter.com/Ixa4wOwPRr — GG | Gaimin Gladiators ?? (@GaiminGladiator) September 16, 2023

TSM advanced to the grand final following a 2-0 victory over Team Secret in the lower-bracket final. TSM punched their ticket with a 31-minute win on red and 36-minute victory on green.

BetBoom Dacha prize pool:

1. $150,000 — Gaimin Gladiators

2. $62,500 — TSM

3. $25,000 — Team Secret

4. $12,500 — beastcoast

5-6. no prize money — Evil Geniuses, 9Pandas

7-8. no prize money — BetBoom Team, Nigma Galaxy

–Field Level Media