Published September 16, 2023

Gaimin Gladiators jolt TSM, win BetBoom Dacha grand final

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Fans raise a tifo during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gaimin Gladiators recorded a 3-1 victory over TSM in the BetBoom Dacha grand final on Saturday in Yerevan, Armenia.

GG posted a 26-minute win on green and 42-minute victory on red to seize the early advantage. TSM countered with a 50-minute victory on red before Gaimin Gladiators seized a 24-minute win on red to capture the match and pocket the first-prize total of $150,000.

“Our family continues to contribute to the history books of Dota,” Gaimin Gladiators wrote on Twitter. “One more tournament leaves its mark in our hearts and serves as a showcase.”

TSM advanced to the grand final following a 2-0 victory over Team Secret in the lower-bracket final. TSM punched their ticket with a 31-minute win on red and 36-minute victory on green.

BetBoom Dacha prize pool:
1. $150,000 — Gaimin Gladiators
2. $62,500 — TSM
3. $25,000 — Team Secret
4. $12,500 — beastcoast
5-6. no prize money — Evil Geniuses, 9Pandas
7-8. no prize money — BetBoom Team, Nigma Galaxy

–Field Level Media

