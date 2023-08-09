Gael Monfils upends No. 4 Stefano Tsitsipas in Toronto

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Frenchman Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefano Tsitsipas in straight sets on Wednesday in Toronto in just his 11th match of the year.

Monfils, 36, defeated Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-3 in the ATP 1000 event in just one hour and 25 minutes. Monfils has been battling injuries this year.

“I knew that Stef had a lot of confidence,” Monfils said afterward. “He would try to go for his shots. I tried to put a lot of balls in, tried to hit quite heavy and not let him dictate too much. I think I did it well.”

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev cruised into the third round by beating qualifier Matteo Arnaldi of Italy 6-2, 7-5

Russian and No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev loss in straight sets to unseeded Mackenzie McDonald, 6-4, 6-3. McDonald hit 21 winners against just five unforced errors to oust Rublev.

No. 8 Taylor Fritz needed two hours and 28 minutes to down Ugo Humbert of France 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3. Fritz survived nine double faults and 13 aces by Humbert. Fritz improved to 28-7 on hard courts in 2023.

No. 13 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany was sent packing as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina dazzled with a 6-2, 6-1 upset. The Spaniard converted all four break points.

In other action, No. 15 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland rallied to defeat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 6-3, 6-0. No. 16 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy also had to rally to get past Aussie qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Wild card Milos Raonic of Canada also toppled qualifier Taro Daniel of Japan 6-4, 6-3 and Australia’s Alex de Minaur recorded a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Canada’s Gabriel Diallo.

–Field Level Media