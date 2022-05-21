G2 Esports remain unbeaten in MSI Rumble Stage

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

G2 Esports swept both Rumble Stage matches for the second straight day Saturday to continue their unbeaten run at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

G2 (4-0), who posted an 8-0 record in the group stage, followed up wins over T1 and Royal Never Give Up on Friday with victories over Evil Geniuses and Saigon Buffalo on Saturday.

Evil Geniuses (2-2) rebounded to defeat PSG Talon later on Saturday, while Saigon Buffalo (0-4) also fell to T1 (2-2).

Also on Saturday, Royal Never Give Up (3-1) stayed hot on the heels of G2 by toppling both PSG Talon (1-3) and T1.

The Rumble Stage is a double round-robin and all matches are best-of-one with the top four teams advancing. The final Knockout Stage is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

Play in the $250,000 League of Legends tournament continues through May 29.

The action continues Sunday with six more matches:

–Evil Geniuses vs. T1

–G2 Esports vs. PSG Talon

–Royal Never Give Up vs. Saigon Buffalo

–T1 vs. PSG Talon

–Royal Never Give Up vs. G2 Esports

–Evil Geniuses vs. Saigon Buffalo

Rumble Stage standings:

1. G2 Esports, 4-0

2. Royal Never Give Up, 3-1

T3. Evil Geniuses, 2-2

T3. T1, 2-2

5. PSG Talon, 1-3

6. Saigon Buffalo, 0-4

Prize pool and final standings:

1. TBD — $75,000

2. TBD — $50,000

3-4. TBD — $25,000

5-6. TBD — $17,500

7-8. RED Canids, ORDER — $8,325

9-10. Team Aze, DetonatioN FocusMe — $6,675

11. Istanbul Wildcats — $5,000

