G Andrew Hammond signs with KHL team

Goaltender Andrew Hammond signed with Traktor Chelyabinsk of Russia’s KHL on Friday.

Hammond, 34, played in 11 games in the 2021-22 season, split between the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils, and was 4-5-1 with a 3.89 goals-against average.

The British Columbia native also has played for the Ottawa Senators (2013-17) and Colorado Avalanche (2017-18). It was expected he would join the Florida Panthers on a professional tryout in camp when it opens next week, but instead he took the KHL offer.

In 67 career games (59 starts), Hammond has a career record of 31-20-7 with four shutouts, a GAA of 2.56 and a .916 save percentage.

