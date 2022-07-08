Fusion, Dragons bolster positions in Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Shanghai Dragons and Philadelphia Fusion strengthened their position in the East bracket with 3-1 wins Friday at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

The second-place Dragons (8-3) defeated the Chengdu Hunters, while the fourth-place Fusion (5-6) stayed above the cutoff line with a victory against the cellar-dwelling Guangzhou Charge.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament ends Sunday, with double-elimination bracket play set for next week.

The Dragons opened with a 2-1 win on Ilios but the Hunters (5-6) answered with a 1-0 win on Midtown. Shanghai responded with a 3-2 win on Dorado and a 1-0 decision on New Queen Street.

The Charge (1-10) started off with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower, only to see the Fusion take the next three maps: 3-1 on King’s Row, 2-1 on Dorado and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

Action continues Friday with three West region matches:

New York Excelsior vs. Houston Outlaws

San Francisco Shock vs. Toronto Defiant

Paris Eternal vs. Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 11-0, +26, 12 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-2, +19, 12

3. Dallas Fuel, 8-3, +11, 10

T4. Houston Outlaws, 7-3, +7, 8

T4. London Spitfire, 8-3, +8, 8

T6. Atlanta Reign, 6-5, +4, 7

T6. Toronto Defiant, 6-5, 0, 7

T6. Florida Mayhem, 6-5, +4, 7

9. Washington Justice, 4-7, -4, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 3-7, -8, 3

T11. New York Excelsior, 1-9, -17, 1

T11. Paris Eternal, 1-10, -22, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-11, -28, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 8-2, +16, 11 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 8-3, +6, 9

3. Hangzhou Spark, 7-3, +10, 8

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 5-6, -1, 7

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-6, 0, 5

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-7, -8, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-10, -23, 1

–Field Level Media