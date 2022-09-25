Fusion, Charge victorious in Countdown Cup qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Fusion and Guangzhou Charge earned victories Sunday in East region qualifying for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

The Fusion posted a 3-1 win over the Hangzhou Spark and the Charge notched a 3-2 triumph over the Shanghai Dragons.

The Spark recorded a 2-0 victory on Nepal before the Fusion stormed back with a 3-2 win on King’s Row and 1-0 triumphs on Dorado and Colosseo.

The Charge posted a 2-1 win on Nepal before dropping a 3-2 decision on King’s Row and enduring a 2-1 setback on Route 66. Guangzhou rebounded with a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street and 2-0 triumph on Ilios.

The six teams in the West Region that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top three finishers in the East Region will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Sunday’s qualifying action continues with three matches in the West Region:

Paris Eternal vs. Dallas Fuel

Houston Outlaws vs. San Francisco Shock

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential (*-clinched playoff berth)

West

T1. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-0, plus-5

2. London Spitfire, 2 points, 2-0, plus-4

T3. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 1 point, 1-0, plus-2

T3. *Dallas Fuel, 1 point, 1-0, plus-2

T5. Atlanta Reign, 1 point, 1-0, plus-1

T5. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-0, plus-1

7. Washington Justice, 1 point, 1-1, minus-1

8. *San Francisco Shock, 0 points, 0-1, minus-1

T9. Vancouver Titans, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T9. Houston Outlaws, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T9. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T12. Toronto Defiant, 0 points, 0-2, minus-2

13. Florida Mayhem, 0 points, 0-2, minus-5

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 2 points, 2-0, plus-6

2. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-0, plus-3

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 1 points, 1-1, plus-1

4. Guangzhou Charge, 1 points, 1-1, 0

5. Los Angeles Valiant, 1 point, 1-1, minus-2

T6. Hangzhou Spark, 0 points, 0-2, minus-4

T6. *Shanghai Dragons, 0 points, 0-2, minus-4

*Clinched postseason playoffs

–Field Level Media