FURIA, ENCE each 3-0 ahead of clash at ESL Pro League Season 15

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FURIA Esports and ENCE remained spotless through three games of Group B play and FaZe Clan grabbed its first win of the group Friday in the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

FURIA defeated Team Vitality 2-1, while ENCE swept Outsiders and FaZe swept Sprout by 2-0 scores. FURIA and ENCE will battle during Saturday’s slate of matches.

The 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is divided into four round-robin groups in the opening stage. The winners from each group will advance to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advance to the Round of 12.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on April 10.

Ninjas in Pyjamas won Group A last week, going 4-1 in five matches. Groups C and D will be contested in the next two weeks.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. That team will also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

FURIA opened with a breezy 16-4 win on Vertigo, but Vitality fought back with a 16-12 victory on Inferno. FURIA finished on a 6-2 run and eked out a 16-14 result on Nuke to stay perfect. Yuri ‘yuurih’ Santos of Brazil led FURIA with 67 kills and a plus-24 kills-deaths differential, including a team-high 24 kills on the deciding map.

ENCE beat Outsiders 16-10 on Mirage before notching a 19-17 overtime win on Dust II. Poland’s Olek “hades” Miskiewicz posted a sterling plus-26 K-D with a game-high 54 kills to carry ENCE.

FaZe grabbed matching 16-9 wins on Ancient and Inferno to beat Sprout. Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants guided FaZe with 44 kills and a plus-22 differential.

Group B play continues Saturday with three matches:

–FURIA Esports vs. ENCE

–Outsiders vs. Sprout

–Team Vitality vs. FaZe Clan

ESL Pro League Season 15

Group B standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

T1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, +34

T1. ENCE, 3-0, +30

T3. FaZe Clan, 1-2, -7

T3. Outsiders, 1-2, -11

T3. Team Vitality, 1-2, -12

6. Sprout, 0-3, -34

–Field Level Media