Fuming Alex Cora benches Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Frustration is starting to mount for the Boston Red Sox.

Losers of six of their last seven games, the Red Sox had another obstacle arise on Saturday. Outfielder Alex Verdugo was a late scratch from Boston’s game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

“Manager’s decision,” Verdugo said. “We’re gonna leave it at that and just be ready to play (Sunday).”

However, Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that there might be more going on behind the scenes as his club continues to spiral.

“(Saturday) we took a step back as a team. We have to make sure everybody’s available every single day here,” Cora said. “That wasn’t the case, and as a manager, I got to take charge of this and I decided (Verdugo) wasn’t gonna play.

“… I’m just taking care of the 26 guys, and (Verdugo) wasn’t gonna play.”

Verdugo, 27, is batting .270 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs across 98 games this season. He is in his fourth season with Boston after being acquired as part of the trade that sent star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February of 2020.

The Red Sox ended up losing 5-4 on Saturday to fall to 57-53 this season. They now sit in last place in the American League East and four games back of the second Wild Card spot.

–Field Level Media