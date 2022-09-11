Fuel sweep Shock to win OWL Summer Showdown

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Fuel capped off a dominating performance in the West Region by sweeping the San Francisco Shock in the best-of-seven grand final of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown to win the tournament Sunday in Toronto.

After the Fuel handed the Shock their only loss during qualifying and swept them 3-0 in Saturday’s upper-bracket final, San Francisco got one more shot at Dallas by winning the lower-bracket final earlier in the day Sunday. The Shock got past the host Toronto Defiant 3-1 to arrange the rematch.

But Dallas took care of business one final time, with four close map victories, to win the grand final and the $75,000 first prize at the $330,000 tournament.

The Fuel prevailed 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 on Hollywood, 2-1 on Dorado and 1-0 on Colosseo.

In the lower-bracket final, the Defiant grabbed the early lead with a 2-0 win on Nepal. San Francisco bounced back with a 2-1 win on Hollywood and stayed in control from there, prevailing 3-2 on Dorado and 1-0 on Colosseo to advance.

Also Sunday, the Shanghai Dragons won the East Region grand final 4-2 over the Seoul Dynasty. The Dynasty reached the grand final by beating the Philadelphia Fusion 3-1 in the lower-bracket final.

Overwatch League Summer Showdown West prize pool and points distribution

1. $75,000, three OWL points — Dallas Fuel

2. $50,000, two OWL points — San Francisco Shock

3. $40,000, one OWL point — Toronto Defiant

4. $30,000, one OWL point — Florida Mayhem

5-6. $15,000, one OWL point — Houston Outlaws, London Spitfire

7-8. no money, one OWL points — Washington Justice, Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Summer Showdown East prize pool and points distribution

1. $50,000, three OWL points — Shanghai Dragons

2. $35,000, two OWL points — Seoul Dynasty

3. $20,000, one OWL point — Philadelphia Fusion

4. no money, one OWL point — Guangzhou Charge

–Field Level Media