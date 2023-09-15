Fuel, Dynasty advance at OWL East play-ins

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Fuel and Seoul Dynasty swept their upper-bracket semifinal matches in Friday’s play-in action in the Overwatch League’s East Region.

Dallas defeated the Shanghai Dragons, winning 2-0 on Lijiang Tower, 4-3 on Eichenwalde and 3-0 on Suravasa. Han-been “Hanbin” Choi earned MVP honors for the Fuel.

Seoul took down the Guangzhou Charge, winning 2-1 on Antarctic Peninsula, 3-1 on Eichenwalde and 3-0 on New Junk City. Young-hoon “Krillin” Jeong was the MVP for the Dynasty.

Play-in action in the East continues Saturday:

–Shanghai Dragons vs. Guangzhou Charge (lower-bracket semifinal)

–Dallas Fuel vs. Seoul Dynasty (upper-bracket final)

East Region play-in results:

1. TBD — qualifies to playoffs

2. TBD

3. TBD

4. TBD

