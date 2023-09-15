Fuel, Dynasty advance at OWL East play-ins

The Dallas Fuel and Seoul Dynasty swept their upper-bracket semifinal matches in Friday’s play-in action in the Overwatch League’s East Region.
Dallas defeated the Shanghai Dragons, winning 2-0 on Lijiang Tower, 4-3 on Eichenwalde and 3-0 on Suravasa. Han-been “Hanbin” Choi earned MVP honors for the Fuel.
Seoul took down the Guangzhou Charge, winning 2-1 on Antarctic Peninsula, 3-1 on Eichenwalde and 3-0 on New Junk City. Young-hoon “Krillin” Jeong was the MVP for the Dynasty.
Play-in action in the East continues Saturday:
–Shanghai Dragons vs. Guangzhou Charge (lower-bracket semifinal)
–Dallas Fuel vs. Seoul Dynasty (upper-bracket final)
East Region play-in results:
–Field Level Media