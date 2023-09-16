Fuel advance to finals of Overwatch League East play-ins

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Fuel captured one spot in Sunday’s final round of the Overwatch League’s East Region play-in tournament.

The Fuel cemented their berth in the final with a 3-0 sweep Saturday of the Seoul Dynasty, winning 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 on Eichenwalde and 3-0 on Suravasa in upper-bracket play.

The Dynasty moved to the lower bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will meet the Guangzhou Charge, which qualified with a 3-2 win over the Shanghai Dragons in a closely contested lower-bracket semifinal. Tae-hoon “Edison” Kim was the MVP for Seoul.

The Charge and Dragons alternated wins, with Guangzhou striking first with a 2-1 win on Ilios. The Dragons then were victorious on Eichenwalde, 4-3, with the Charge coming back to grab a 3-1 contest on New Junk City. The Dragons followed with a 1-0 triumph on New Queen Street before the Charge finished off the match, 3-2 on Dorado.

Yi “JinMu” Hu was the MVP for the Charge.

The Dynasty and Charge met in the first round, with Seoul sweeping the contest 3-0.

Play-in action in the East continues Sunday:

–Seoul Dynasty vs. Guangzhou Charge (lower-bracket final)

–Dallas Fuel vs. TBD (final)

East Region play-in results:

1. TBD — qualifies to playoffs

2. TBD

3. TBD

4. TBD — Shanghai Dragons

–Field Level Media