Four-time MVP flusha retires from CS:GO

Veteran Counter-Strike: Global Offensive rifler Robin “flusha” Ronnquist announced his retirement Tuesday, ending his career with three major championships and four Most Valuable Player selections.

The Swede spent parts of his 11-year career with organizations that included Fnatic, Cloud9 and GODSENT. His teams won 22 LAN trophies.

He spent the past year working to build EYEBALLERS, a Swedish start-up.

flusha, 30, won tournaments that included DreamHack Winter 2013, ESL One Katowice 2015 and ESL One Cologne 2015.

Fnatic remembered his contributions to the squad on Tuesday.

“A legend retires today. Thank you for all you brought to CS @flusha, and everything you brought to Fnatic. We wish you all the best going forward Robin,” the organization tweeted.

20 trophies. 3 majors. A defining name of the sport. A legend retires today. Thank you for all you brought to CS @flusha, and everything you brought to Fnatic. We wish you all the best going forward Robin ??#ALWAYSFNATIC pic.twitter.com/JrPcRrp6o0 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) August 15, 2023

flusha said he doesn’t have set post-retirement plans.

“Decided to retire from playing competetive CSGO,” he tweeted. “Im still gonna be sticking around doing whatever.. not really too sure yet!”

–Field Level Media