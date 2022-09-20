fbpx
Published September 20, 2022

Four-star guard Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann yells to his team during the OSU mens basketball game against Niagara in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.Ags Ceb Osumb 1112 248 1
Credit: Alie Skowronski/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Combo guard Taison Chatman, ranked No. 44 overall in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports composite, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday.

The four-star from Minneapolis was the highest-ranked player in the state of Minnesota. He picked the Buckeyes over Kansas, Minnesota, Virginia and Xavier.

Coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes have the No. 5 class in the country after Chatman’s commitment, per 247Sports’ rankings. Chatman joined two other four-star, top-50 recruits in forwards Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal, along with three-star center Austin Parks.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, Chatman will play his senior season locally at Totino-Grace High School.

–Field Level Media

