Four-run second inning helps Marlins smoke Nationals

Sandy Alcantara retired the final 20 batters he faced, leading the host Miami Marlins to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

With his start moved up due to Jesus Luzardo being placed on the injured list on Sunday, Alcantara allowed just three hits, one walk and one run in eight innings, striking out four.

Alcantara (3-2) struggled early, requiring 43 pitches to complete two innings. But he needed just 57 pitches over the next six frames.

The Marlins trailed early on Monday but had a four-run second inning, led by Avisail Garcia’s solo home run.

Miami finished with a season-high 16 hits, including three each by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz. All three of Chisholm’s hits were over 100 mph in exit velocity.

Garcia, Jorge Soler and Erik Gonzalez each had two RBIs for Miami.

Washington starter Aaron Sanchez (2-3) took the loss, allowing eight hits, three walks and four runs.

Miami allowed a first-inning run for the fourth straight game as three of Washington’s first four hitters singled. Cesar Hernandez got an infield knock, Josh Bell grounded a single just under the glove of Chisholm at second base and Yadiel Hernandez earned the RBI with a liner that deflected off shortstop Gonzalez’s mitt.

Alcantara escaped further trouble when Maikel Franco bounced into a bases-loaded force out at the plate and Lane Thomas struck out looking.

Garcia’s 402-foot homer got the Marlins going in the second, tying the score 1-1. Then, after Brian Anderson walked and De La Cruz doubled, Gonzalez smacked a two-run single. Jacob Stallings followed with a double, and Chisholm capped the rally with an RBI single for a 4-1 lead.

The Marlins loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh. Soler then smashed a ball 117 mph to shortstop Dee Strange-Gordon, who couldn’t handle it as two runs scored on the single. A third run scored on the play as pitcher Victor Arano, backing up home plate, tried to cut down Soler at second.

Garcia capped the rally with an RBI single, giving Miami an 8-1 lead.

Washington closed the scoring with Thomas’ RBI single in the ninth off reliever Anthony Bass.

