Four field goals, blocked punt help UCF over Georgia Tech

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries to lead Central Florida to a 27-10 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

Colton Boomer added four field goals for Central Florida (3-1), which has won back-to-back games.

Jeff Sims went 21-of-32 passing for 314 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech (1-3).

Central Florida put together a lengthy drive to start the game, going 71 yards in 20 plays to take a 3-0 lead thanks to a 21-yard field goal by Boomer.

The drive took 9:47 off the clock.

Georgia Tech then took a 7-3 lead with 5:54 left in the second quarter on a 59-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field from Sims to Malachi Carter, but the Knights cut their deficit to 7-6 on a 31-yard field goal by Boomer with 1:39 remaining until halftime.

Central Florida then produced a big momentum play right before the break.

With Georgia Tech punting deep in its own territory, the punt was blocked by Central Florida’s Jarvis Ware and recovered by teammate Quadric Bullard, who returned the ball 29 yards for a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining in the first half to hand the Knights a 13-7 edge.

It was the fourth blocked punt of the year given up by Georgia Tech.

Central Florida then took a 16-7 lead with 9:44 remaining in the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Boomer.

Georgia Tech pulled within 16-10 with 41 seconds left in the third on a 42-yard field goal by Jude Kelley, but UCF went up 24-10 on a 28-yard touchdown run by Plumlee and a successful two-point conversion pass from Plumlee to Kemore Gamble with 10:37 remaining in the game.

Central Florida then essentially put the game away when Boomer drilled a 43-yard field goal with 4:17 remaining to make it 27-10 Knights.

–Field Level Media