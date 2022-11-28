Former world champ Nuguri retires from competitive LoL

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon of South Korea retired from competitive League of Legends on Monday.

Nuguri, 23, played top laner for Damwon Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix between 2017 and 2022. The highlight of Nuguri’s career was 2020, when he helped DWG defeat Suning to win the League of Legends world championship.

He returned to Damwon (now called DWG KIA) for his second stint with the team in April following a break from the scene.

Nuguri left DWG KIA on Nov. 15 along with two coaches and the team’s athletic director.

–Field Level Media