Former Spurs G Josh Primo clears waivers

Guard Josh Primo cleared waivers Monday and became an unrestricted free agent after he was suddenly released by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Multiple reports have since said that Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women.

According to The Athletic, a former Spurs employee alleged that Primo exposed himself to her. That woman has hired Tony Buzbee, the attorney that represented numerous women in sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Buzbee’s firm said Monday that he will hold a press conference on Thursday in Houston regarding the allegations. The former employee was a consulting psychologist for the Spurs.

After Primo’s release, San Antonio issued a brief statement.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs chief executive officer RC Buford said.

Primo issued a statement to ESPN on Friday, expressing that he was struggling with his mental health.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Primo, 19, was the 12th overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft out of Alabama. Earlier this month, San Antonio exercised a third-year team option on Primo’s rookie contract that would have kept him on the team through 2023-24. The team owes him slightly more than $8 million.

