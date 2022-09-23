fbpx
Published September 23, 2022

Former MLS coach Tim Hankinson dies at 67

Jul 4, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; A view of the game ball and MLS logo before the game between FC Dallas and the D.C. United at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Former MLS head coach Tim Hankinson died Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

The league confirmed his passing on Friday.

Hankinson coached in MLS with the Tampa Bay Mutiny (1998-2000) and Colorado Rapids (2001-04) during a long career that touched five decades.

He coached in the collegiate ranks at Oglethorpe, Alabama A&M, DePaul, Syracuse and Fort Lewis College.

He also coached the Charleston Battery, Raleigh Flyers, San Antonio Scorpions, Indy Eleven and Chattanooga Red Wolves in various U.S. professional leagues.

Hankinson also worked with pro teams in Iceland, India and Jamaica.

–Field Level Media

