Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles confirms retirement

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles confirmed his retirement Wednesday on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bortles led the Jaguars to a division title and the AFC Championship game during the 2017 season.

“I quietly … I didn’t tell anybody I retired,” Bortles said, when asked about whether he was in shape to sign with an NFL team. “I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly.”

Bortles, 30, posted a 24-49 record as a starter and passed for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in parts of six seasons with Jacksonville (2014-18) and the Los Angeles Rams (2019).

He set the Jacksonville franchise records for passing yards (4,428) and touchdown passes (35) in 2015.

Bortles also spent time with the Denver Broncos (2020), Green Bay Packers (2021) and New Orleans Saints (2021).

