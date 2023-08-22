Former Houston forward Reggie Chaney dies at 23

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Chaney, who played five years of college basketball and graduated from the University of Houston in May, died on Monday, the school announced the school announced on Tuesday. Chaney was 23.

Chaney was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday. Police in Arlington, Texas, told the Houston Chronicle that foul play was not suspected but a cause of death would only be determined after an investigation.

Chaney played two season at Arkansas from 2018-20 before transferring to Houston. He was a part-time starter on the Cougars team that reached the 2021 Final Four, starting 13 of his 32 games and averaging 4.7 points per game that season.

“First in his family to graduate from college,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson wrote in a social media post. “Reached his dream of signing a professional basketball contract. He was leaving Monday, Aug. 28th for Greece.

“Thank you, God, for allowing Reggie to come into our lives. Rest easy Reg. Your legacy will live on forever.”

We love and miss you Reggie pic.twitter.com/cYkaxCJXTO — Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) August 22, 2023

Chaney was named the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year for 2022-23. Across 167 collegiate games (33 starts), Chaney averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

