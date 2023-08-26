Former champion Bianca Andreescu withdraws from U.S. Open

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the upcoming U.S. Open in New York on Saturday as she continues to deal with a small stress fracture in her back.

Andreescu, who won the 2019 U.S. Open, was scheduled to face Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in the opening round on Tuesday. She will be replaced by a qualifier/lucky loser.

Andreescu announced on social media Aug. 12 that she became aware of the pain during her opening-round loss at the Citi Open in Washington on July 31. The 23-year-old Canadian added she also experienced pain in her match against Italian Camila Giorgi at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Aug. 8.

Andreescu reached as high as No. 4 in the world. She currently is ranked 51st.

The U.S. Open, the season’s final Grand Slam event, opens Monday in New York.

–Field Level Media