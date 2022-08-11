Home of former All-Pro safety Earl Thomas catches fire

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens All-Pro safety Earl Thomas has been off the NFL field since 2020, when the Ravens released him during the preseason. During his heyday, Thomas was one of the best field generals in football, tallying 30 interceptions and 713 tackles in his 10-year career, which includes a Super Bowl ring and seven Pro Bowl appearances.

Since his retirement, Thomas has managed to stay in the spotlight, only never for the right reasons.

Things took a turn for the worse on Thursday when his California home was suddenly set ablaze, with Thomas and his family inside the adobe. Luckily they were able to escape, once Thomas and his family, which included his mother realized what had occurred, they immediately vacated the premises.

Lightning strike may have caused fire at Earl Thomas’ house

Officially, the Orange Fire Department believes the fire originated from a random lightning strike. The Fox report indicates firefighters were able to get into the home in an attempt to dampen the fire, but were forced to retreat with the fire becoming too much to deal with.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported, with Thomas, his family, and the firefighters all able to escape safely.

We’ll keep you updated on the situation if anything more comes of it. For now, as upsetting as it can be to lose a house due to a fire, at least everyone made it out safely.

