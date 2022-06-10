Forbes: Tiger Woods joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James as billionaires

Credit: ALLEN EYESTONE/FOR THE AUGUSTA C / USA TODAY NETWORK

The billionaire club reportedly has another member.

Forbes has estimated Tiger Woods’ net worth at least $1 billion, which would allow the 15-time major winner to join Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the lone athletes in that club.

Per Forbes, Woods has amassed over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over his career.

Forbes reported that less than 10 percent of Woods’ net worth, however, comes from earnings on the golf course. Woods has sponsorship and endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Monster Energy and TaylorMade, and also has a golf design business (TGR Design), a live events production company (TGR Live) and a restaurant (The Woods). He also has stakes in Full Swing, a golf technology training tool; Heard, a hospitality software startup; and PopStroke, a luxury mini-golf experience.

Woods has reached billionaire status without the benefit of LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Per the Washington Post, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said that Woods was offered a “mind-blowingly enormous (deal); we’re talking about high nine digits.”

Woods, 46, was not ready to sever ties with the PGA Tour. He has won 82 total events, tied for the most all-time with Sam Snead.

Last week, Forbes estimated James’ net worth at $1 billion. The Los Angeles Lakers star is the first active NBA player to reach the status.

Jordan, whose net worth Forbes has pegged at $1.7 billion, didn’t reach billionaire status until 11 years post-retirement.

–Field Level Media