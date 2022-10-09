Fnatic, JD Gaming improve to 2-0 in Worlds group stage

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Fnatic (Group A) and JD Gaming (Group B) improved to 2-0 on Saturday at the World Championship’s group stage in New York.

Meanwhile, Cloud9 (Group A) and Evil Geniuses (Group B) both dropped to 0-2.

Fnatic defeated T1 in 29 minutes on blue. In the day’s other Group A match, Edward Gaming beat C9 in 29 minutes, also on blue.

In Group B, G2 Esports dumped Evil Geniuses in 28 minutes on red. JD Gaming took care of business, defeating DAMWON Gaming in 37 minutes on red.

In Group C, Rogue won their opener over DRX in 36 minutes on blue. Top Esports also won their first match in 25 minutes on blue over GAM Esports.

The 16 teams are dividing into four groups for the double-round-robin group stage, which runs through Oct. 16. All matches consist of a single map. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, with the third- and fourth-place sides in each group heading home.

The knockout stage is scheduled for Oct. 20-Nov. 5, with all matches best-of-five. The entire group stage and the quarterfinals are being held at New York’s Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The semifinals are set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the grand final will be contested at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Six matches are scheduled for Sunday:

–Group A: EDward Gaming vs. Fnatic

–Group A: C9 vs. T1

–Group C: GAM Esports vs. Rogue

–Group C: Top Esports vs. DRX

–Group D: 100 Thieves vs. Gen.G Esports

–Group D: Royal Never Give Up vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

League of Legends World Championship group-stage standings

Group A

1. Fnatic, 2-0

T1. T1, 1-1

T2. EDward Gaming, 1-1

4. Cloud9, 0-2

Group B

1. JD Gaming, 2-0

T1. DAMWON Gaming, 1-1

T2. G2 Esports, 1-1

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-2

Group C

T1. Rogue, 1-0

T1. Top Esports, 1-0

T3. DRX, 0-1

T3. GAM Esports, 0-1

Group D

T1. CTBC Flying Oyster, 1-0

T1. Royal Never Give Up, 1-0

T3. 100 Thieves, 0-1

T3. Gen.G Esports, 0-1

