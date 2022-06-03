Fnatic add Copenhagen Flames duo to roster

Credit: Fnatic

Fnatic signed former Copenhagen Flames players Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi and Fredrik “roeJ” Jorgensen to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Friday.

The moves are the latest this season for Fnatic, who have seen Owen “smooya” Butterfield exit the club, Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin sent to Ninjas in Pyjamas and Alex “ALEX” McMeekin and Valentin “poizon” Vasilev benched.

The Danish duo of nicoodoz and roeJ are expected to contribute when Fnatic compete at the Pinnacle Cup Championship in Lund, Sweden. That event begins on Wednesday.

nicoodoz, 21, joined the Copenhagen Flames in October 2020 after brief stints with 9INE, Tikitakan and Team Singularity.

roeJ, 28, spent just over one year with the Copenhagen Flames after joining the MAD Lions in December 2019.

Fnatic’s current roster consists of Sweden’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, United Kingdom’s William “mezii” Merriman and Danes nicoodoz and roeJ. United Kingdom’s Jamie “keita” Hall is the team’s coach, while United Kingdom’s ALEX and Bulgaria’s poizon are benched.

–Field Level Media