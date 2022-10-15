Flyers place F Owen Tippett (upper body) on IR

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Owen Tippett on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury.

The team recalled forward Olle Lycksell from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League in a corresponding transaction.

Tippett, 23, played 4 minutes and 20 seconds in Thursday’s season-opening 5-2 win against New Jersey.

He drew a two-minute boarding penalty in the first period for a hit on Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. Tippett left the ice late in the first period after a collision with New Jersey forward Ondrej Palat.

Tippett has 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 116 career games with the Florida Panthers and Flyers.

Lycksell, 23, was a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2017 and will be making his NHL debut if he takes the ice in Saturday’s game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

–Field Level Media