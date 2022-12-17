Flyers’ Kevin Hayes benched vs. Rangers, Lukas Sedlak leaves team

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes has been benched for Saturday’s game against the visiting New York Rangers, coach John Tortorella announced.

Tortorella said the reason is “between Kevin and I.”

Hayes, 30, was benched during the third period of Thursday’s 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils following a neutral-zone turnover that led to a goal in the second. He has now been benched twice in the third period this season.

Hayes leads the team in both assists (20) and points (29) while playing in 31 games this season.

Hayes has totaled 361 points (146 goals, 215 assists) in 584 career games with the Rangers, Winnipeg Jets and Flyers.

Tortorella also announced forward Lukas Sedlak has left the team to return to the Czech Republic. He did not divulge a reason for his departure, however.

Sedlak, 29, has totaled eight points (three goals, five assists) in 27 games this season with the Flyers. He was acquired off waivers by Philadelphia on Oct. 19 from the Colorado Avalanche.

