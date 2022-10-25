Flyers’ James van Riemsdyk to have finger surgery Friday

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a broken finger on his left hand.

The team did not provide a timeline of recovery, however Flyers coach John Tortorella said the injury is not expected to end van Riemsdyk’s season.

The 33-year-old was off to a strong start to the season before sustaining the injury after a shot bounced off his left hand during the first period of Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. He did not return to the game.

van Riemsdyk had two goals and three assists in his first five games of the campaign. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The New Jersey native has totaled 567 points (290 goals, 277 assists) in 885 career games with the Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs. He was selected by the Flyers with the second overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media