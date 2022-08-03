fbpx
Published August 3, 2022

Flames’ Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington sign multi-year deals

May 11, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) shoot the puck against the Dallas Stars during the second period in game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year, $17.4 million contract.

The deal, allowed the Flames and Mangiapane to avoid an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for Friday.

The Flames also averted another arbitration hearing by signing defenseman Oliver Kylington to a two-year, $5 million contract.

Mangiapane, 26, recorded career-high totals in goals (35) and assists (20) while playing in all 82 games last season. He is coming off a two-year, $4.85 million contract.

Mangiapane has totaled 132 points (78 goals, 54 assists) in 260 career games since being selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Kylington, 25, had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 73 games last season.

He totaled 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 168 career games since being selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

