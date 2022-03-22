Five-star Malik Reneau decommits from Gators

Credit: Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star power forward Malik Reneau reopened his recruitment Tuesday, announcing that he has decommitted from Florida.

Reneau was rated as the No. 28 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, per the 247Sports’ composite rankings. He was the fourth-best power forward and eighth-best recruit out of the state of Florida.

Reneau, out of Montverde Academy, signed a letter of intent with the Gators when Mike White was still the head coach. White has since left Florida to take the head coaching post at Georgia.

Last November, the 6-foot-8 Reneau chose the Gators over Florida State, Arkansas, Indiana and others.

Todd Golden is the new coach of the Gators.

“With everything that has transpired at the University of Florida, I have decided to reopen my recruitment,” Reneau told On3.

–Field Level Media