First Mission scratched from Preakness Stakes

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

First Mission won’t race in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, dropping the field to seven horses.

Owner Godolphin announced Friday that it was pulling First Mission from the race after consulting with veterinarians at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore about a left hind issue plaguing the horse.

“We are obviously very disappointed, but the welfare of the horse is our utmost concern, and we are going to take the necessary steps to determine the best course of action to get him back on the track,” said Michael Banahan, Godolphin’s director of bloodstock, in a news release.

The horse will return to Kentucky for further evaluation from Dr. Larry Bramlage at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital.

First Mission was listed at 5-2 before the scratch. Kentucky Derby winner Mage has 8-5 odds in the $1.65 million Grade 1 Preakness Stakes.

First Mission won the Grade 3 Lexington on April 15 at Keeneland and was expected to challenge Mage. at Pimlico First Mission did not run in the Kentucky Derby.

The seven-horse field is the smallest at the Preakness since 1986, when Snow Chief won.

Post time for Saturday’s race is 7:01 p.m.

–Field Level MKedia