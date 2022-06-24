Fire defenseman Wyatt Omsberg out after foot surgery

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg underwent foot surgery Friday to repair multiple torn ligaments and will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

Omsberg, 26, was injured in the Fire’s 1-0 home victory over D.C. United last Saturday. He started all 14 games to open the season for Chicago, which has struggled to a 3-7-5 (14 points) start this season.

In his fifth MLS season, Omsberg has one goal on four shots on target this season. It is his only goal in 44 career games (29 starts) for Minnesota United (2018-19) and the Fire.

–Field Level Media