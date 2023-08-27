Final round of Tour Championship hits early weather delay

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Play was suspended at the final round of the Tour Championship just before 2 p.m. ET Sunday due to inclement weather.

The final pairing of Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele had just begun playing the second hole at East Lake Golf Club when the horn sounded. A pouring rainstorm started soon after, and lightning storms in the Atlanta area were also a problem. It was uncertain how long the delay could last.

Saturday’s third round was also interrupted for 75 minutes due to lightning in the vicinity of the course, though no rain actually fell.

Hovland, the 25-year-old from Norway, held a six-stroke lead over Schauffele when play was halted. Both players birdied the first hole, moving Hovland to 21 under par and Schauffele to 15 under. Collin Morikawa is in third at 14 under.

The winner on Sunday will claim the FedEx Cup title and an $18 million first prize.

–Field Level Media