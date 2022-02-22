Final HearthStone Grandmasters season begins Friday

HearthStone Grandmasters

The HearthStone Grandmasters kicks off Friday with 48 players from Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe competing for their share of the $250,000 prize pool and regional invites to the 2022 World Championships.

The final regular season of Grandmasters will include three weekend tournaments, with players earning points to advance to the playoffs. They will compete across Conquest, Last Hero Standing and the new Trio format.

The first event begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

Broadcast times:

–ASIA-PACIFIC: 2 a.m. PDT / 11 a.m. CEST / 6 p.m. KST

–EUROPE: 7:00 a.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. CEST / 11:00 p.m. KST

–AMERICAS: 12 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. CEST / 4 a.m. KST

The $250,000 prize pool will include $71,700 being split across all three regional tournaments for each of the three weekend events, and $34,900 for the playoffs.

The Trio format is being introduced for the final regular season of Grandmasters. The format:

–Hearthstone Esports team will create 5 unique groups of three classes each.

–Groups may share one or two classes.

–Players will choose one of the groups.

–They’ll submit three-deck lineups that include each class within their selected group.

–Group selections will be private, without any knowledge of what other players have selected.

–Matches will be best-of-five, with each winning deck becoming unavailable for the rest of the match.

Players will compete in a weekly dual tournament format beginning each Thursday during the first three weeks to determine the weekend Top 8 stage. Players will earn points based on their total number of wins each week, which will determine the standings entering the playoffs.

Structure:

–All 16 players in each region will compete against each other off-broadcast in Dual Tournament Group play on Thursday.

–On Friday, the 4 Decider Matches will be played to determine who joins the Top 8 per region, live on YouTube.

–The Top 8 players compete in a single elimination tournament on Saturday, with the Top 4 advancing to Sunday.

–Week 1: Conquest

–Week 2: Trio

–Week 3: Last Hero Standing

–Playoffs: Conquest

–Field Level Media