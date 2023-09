Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus is out for the season after tearing his right ACL in a training session.

The 22-year-old Brazilian rookie sustained the injury Wednesday. He had two assists in 19 games (11 starts).

Jesus will have surgery under the supervision of team medical director Dr. James Walter and will begin rehab immediately, the team announced Friday.

FC Dallas signed Jesus in December from Brazil’s Cruzeiro through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

