FaZe Clan, Heroic advance to finale at BLAST Premier Fall Finals

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Heroic and FaZe Clan earned victories Saturday to advance to the grand final of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Heroic defeated Team Liquid 2-1 and FaZe Clan had to rally for a 2-1 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas in the semifinals.

In the Fall Finals, the teams were split into two groups for the double-elimination opening round. The group-stage winners — FaZe Clan and Team Liquid — advanced to the semifinals.

On Saturday, Ninjas opened with a 16-11 win on Overpass. But FaZe responded with a 19-17 win on Nuke in overtime and then clinched on Mirage, 16-8. Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants led FaZe with 74 kills and a plus-23 kills-to-deaths differential.

Heroic opened with a 16-10 win over Liquid on Overpass but then dropped the second map, 19-17 in overtime on Inferno. But Heroic then cruised to a 16-9 win on Vertigo to punch their ticket to the grand final. Martin “stavn” Lund led the all-Dane side with 74 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential.

BLAST Premier Fall Finals prize pool and points distribution:

1. $200,000, 4,000 BLAST Premier points, berth in BLAST Premier World Final

2. $85,000, 2,000 BLAST Premier points

3-4. $40,000, 1,250 BLAST Premier points – Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid

5-6. $20,000, 500 BLAST Premier points — Natus Vincere, G2 Esports

7-8. $10,000, 250 BLAST Premier points — OG, Fluxo

–Field Level Media