Falcons sign WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Falcons signed J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on Monday, two weeks after the wide receiver tried out at rookie minicamp.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta moved wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list.

The Eagles selected Arcega-Whiteside in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks last August, and he landed on the Seattle practice squad. He didn’t see any game action before being released in November.

With the Eagles, Arcega-Whiteside, 26, caught 16 passes for 290 yards in 40 games (seven starts).

Bernhardt, 25, spent his only NFL season with the Falcons in 2022. He played nine snaps over two games before being placed on injured reserve.

